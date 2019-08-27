Purecycle (PCYO) Stock Rose While Trigran Investments Has Lowered Position by $413,505; Capital Innovations Position in Bp Plc (BP) Raised as Market Value Declined

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 45,870 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 32,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. It closed at $36.3 lastly. It is down 10.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 29/03/2018 – BP’s Bob Dudley receives 13% pay rise; 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018; 29/03/2018 – RIL, BP INDIA SAID TO PUT CAMBAY OIL & GAS BLOCK FOR SALE: MINT; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 09/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals diff falls in Med, edges higher in north; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS ST. FERGUS NSMP U.K. GAS FLOWS HALTED UNTIL NOON; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 4,977 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2017. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 81,101 shares to 310,360 shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).