Purecycle (PCYO) Shareholder Trigran Investments Lowered Its Position; Wedgewood Partners Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $24.84 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.74 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 18,221 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “If Bitcoin Collapses Buy The Dow, Fast – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Com reported 22,016 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 51,100 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 21,828 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 182 shares. Blair William & Il owns 3.83 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,000 shares. Navellier & holds 0.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 69,135 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 465,948 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs, Colorado-based fund reported 1,016 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107,999 shares to 537,700 shares, valued at $106.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,575 shares, and cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) 3.0% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Additional 127 Lot Closings and Water Acquisition – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.