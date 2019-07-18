Purecycle (PCYO) Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $413,505; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Veritable LP Raised Holding by $531,483

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 5,641 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 4.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,307 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18 million, up from 191,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 3.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares to 5,662 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,339 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).