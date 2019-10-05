Purecycle (PCYO) Share Price Rose While Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Holding; As Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stock Declined, Harding Loevner LP Boosted Stake

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 9,891 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 550,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 5.68 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.56 million, up from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 335,356 shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 92,823 shares to 226,405 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 223,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Roan Resources Shares Jump – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pure Cycle Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) 3.0% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Developer begins work on housing project near DIA – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30,381 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $378.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 132,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).