Pure Storage (PSTG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Piper Jaffray; With $21.0000 Target; Corvex Management LP Lowered By $28.08 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Research professionals at Piper Jaffray have $21.0000 target price per share on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). Piper Jaffray’s target price per share means a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s last close price. The rating was released in a research report on Thursday morning.

Corvex Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 35.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp sold 95,500 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 174,407 shares with $51.39M value, down from 269,907 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.78. About 2.59M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

Analysts await Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Pure Storage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.43’s average target is 23.45% above currents $18.17 stock price. Pure Storage had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, September 9. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

The stock increased 2.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 2.98M shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 22/05/2018 – Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo says older, tiered storage systems that rank data by age aren’t nimble enough to grant researchers quick access to the data they will need; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC PSTG.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.32 BLN TO $1.37 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pure Storage Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSTG); 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE SEES 2Q REV. $296M TO $304M, EST. $299.2M; 04/04/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.07; 10/04/2018 – Veeam and Pure Storage Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Data Management Platform for the Always-On Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.