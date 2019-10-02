Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Reaches $15.93 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Audioeye (AEYE) Lowered By 1.35%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) had a decrease of 1.35% in short interest. AEYE’s SI was 109,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.35% from 111,300 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s short sellers to cover AEYE’s short positions. The SI to Audioeye Inc’s float is 4.16%. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 479 shares traded. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pure Storage Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSTG); 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2019 Rev $1.32B-$1.37B; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE SEES 2Q REV. $296M TO $304M, EST. $299.2M; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Pure Storage Data Platform Achieves MEDITECH Certification; 04/04/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Announces AIRI™ Mini: Complete, Al-Ready Infrastructure for Everyone; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Rev $255.9MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.08B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $14.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PSTG worth $285.67M less.

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.51 million. The firm develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators.

Among 9 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 41.24% above currents $15.93 stock price. Pure Storage had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) on Monday, September 9 to “Positive” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of PSTG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

