Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Reaches $13.91 1 Year Low; Crane Co. (CR) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.35 target or 4.00% below today's $13.91 share price. The stock decreased 7.27% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Proshare Advsr has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advisors accumulated 11,004 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 810,256 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 2,149 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc accumulated 14,969 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 5,404 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 1,059 shares. California-based Bailard has invested 0.25% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 4,771 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,777 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity. Cook Donald G had bought 302 shares worth $24,950. $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was bought by TULLIS JAMES L L on Thursday, May 30.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Crane Co.'s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga" published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga" published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

