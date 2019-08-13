Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Reaches $13.88 After 4.00% Up Move; PolyOne (POL) Had 3 Bulls

The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 967,853 shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 23/05/2018 – Introducing the New FlashArray//X: Shared Accelerated Storage for Every Workload; 26/04/2018 – Pure Storage Announces Third Annual Technology Conference, Pure//Accelerate 2018; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 03/05/2018 – Pure Storage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Announces AIRI™ Mini: Complete, AI-Ready Infrastructure for Everyone; 23/05/2018 – The Future of Infrastructure Design: Data-Centric Architecture; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.07; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2019 Rev $1.32B-$1.37B; 27/03/2018 – Announcing AIRI: Industry’s First Integrated Al-Ready Infrastructure for Deploying Deep Learning at ScaleThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.61 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $14.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PSTG worth $144.40 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 31 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

Analysts await Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Pure Storage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1800 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 67.51% above currents $13.88 stock price. Pure Storage had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

