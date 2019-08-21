Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Reaches $13.82 After 9.00% Up Move; Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $477,900

The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 668,455 shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Delivers Pure Evergreen Storage Service (ES2) Along with Major Upgrade to Evergreen Program; 27/03/2018 – Announcing AIRI: Industry’s First Integrated Al-Ready Infrastructure for Deploying Deep Learning at Scale; 22/05/2018 – Pure Storage CEO says companies need to keep data ‘hot’ to work with AI, which will drive business; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 06/03/2018 Pure Storage Data Platform Achieves MEDITECH Certification; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC PSTG.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2Q Rev $296M-$304M; 26/04/2018 – Pure Storage Announces Third Annual Technology Conference, Pure//Accelerate 2018; 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Announces AIRI™ Mini: Complete, AI-Ready Infrastructure for EveryoneThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.50B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $15.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PSTG worth $314.82 million more.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 22.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc analyzed 8,100 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 28,400 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 36,500 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 1.44M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.66% above currents $56.31 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”.

Among 3 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1800 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 68.23% above currents $13.82 stock price. Pure Storage had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Cowen & Co.