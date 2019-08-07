Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Lear (LEA)

Analysts expect Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Pure Gold Mining Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.63. About 1.79M shares traded or 495.72% up from the average. Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $181 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $13500 target. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $155.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 448,929 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Limited holds 455,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company accumulated 0% or 5,318 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 709,597 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 283,994 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company accumulated 86,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 66,868 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 167,640 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Howe Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 8,999 are held by Redmond Asset Lc.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. 18,985 shares were sold by Larkin Terrence B, worth $2.95 million.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 419,809 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

Pure Gold Mining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $222.78 million. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,718 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario. It currently has negative earnings.