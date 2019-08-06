Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS ORDINARY SH (MDNAF) SI Increased By 0.27%

Analysts expect Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Pure Gold Mining Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MDNAF) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. MDNAF's SI was 36,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 36,700 shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MDNAF)'s short sellers to cover MDNAF's short positions. The stock decreased 16.78% or $0.1929 during the last trading session, reaching $0.957. About 14,000 shares traded.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $26.58 million. The Company’s lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and on-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell.

