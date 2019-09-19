Pure Financial Advisors Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $418,834 as Market Value Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted by $2.89 Million Its Stake

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.3. About 1.19 million shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 139.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 10,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,802 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 7,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 2.90M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,516 shares to 328,795 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 15,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,154 shares, and cut its stake in Nlight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.68% or 168,905 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc invested in 52,404 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 95,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 65,673 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.63% or 1,800 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 37,785 shares. 182,380 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Moreover, Washington Tru National Bank has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,891 shares. Mathes holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,888 shares. Mngmt Corp Va holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,491 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axa reported 0.46% stake. Weik Capital Mgmt reported 1.47% stake.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares to 519 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,090 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 123,579 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,227 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 8,045 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 446,402 shares. Penobscot Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 3,025 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 9,050 shares in its portfolio. 788 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). State Street has 0.16% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Chesley Taft Associates invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). National Bank Of The West owns 24,024 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,560 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.