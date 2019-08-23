Pure Financial Advisors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $767,334 as Shares Declined; As Kennedy (KW) Share Value Declined, Rock Point Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.06 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $12.17 during the last trading session, reaching $366.58. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 5,779 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement reported 2,873 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 3.68M shares. Wills Financial Gp invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hollencrest Cap Management reported 1,230 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Mngmt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,178 shares. Bartlett & Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,519 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,394 are owned by First Business Fin Svcs. Elm owns 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,028 shares. Gp Inc stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Amer Fincl Bank owns 30,120 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert Assoc holds 0.84% or 4,512 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 1.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 41,626 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares to 256,983 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 38.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. The insider Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100.