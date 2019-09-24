Pure Financial Advisors Raised Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $418,834; As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Market Valuation Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 239,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 87,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 326,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 183,761 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $186.73. About 493,377 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 49,800 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 33,634 shares. Burney owns 21,055 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.75M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Davenport Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Advisory Rech accumulated 7,797 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 195,715 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 3,116 shares. Somerset Tru reported 13,329 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 858 shares. Haverford invested in 1,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 46,149 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 21,645 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co has 1,185 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 8,275 shares to 210,373 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,090 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.55M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,028 shares to 153,976 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 30,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).