Pure Financial Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $456,454; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Lifted as Shares Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 6,798 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, down from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.45. About 55,376 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY, worth $184,830. On Monday, June 17 the insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939. Thaxton Kirk W had bought 165 shares worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.15% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Mason Street Advisors Llc accumulated 72,332 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 113,388 shares. Legal And General Public Limited accumulated 146,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 650 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 216,762 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Cwm Limited Company holds 0.02% or 33,636 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il stated it has 7,776 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 206,496 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 151,986 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 71,592 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 90,680 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 412,544 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 36,042 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,200 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,200 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 4,127 shares to 31,634 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

