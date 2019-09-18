Pure Financial Advisors Maintains Position in General Dynamics (GD); Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $18.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.3. About 1.19M shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 3.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.46 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taurus Asset Ltd Company holds 2.58% or 51,942 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aldebaran has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,164 were reported by Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 18,294 shares. Telemus has 5,442 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 712,404 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,524 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 119,666 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 40,000 shares. Westwood Corporation Il owns 6,850 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, West Chester Cap Advisors has 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Da Davidson has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 2.03 million shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,162 shares to 81,564 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,097 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

