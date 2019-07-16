Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334 as Share Price Declined; Icf Intl Com (ICFI) Share Value Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Cut Holding by $840,712

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 147,308 shares traded or 50.68% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares to 227,234 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,702 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 775 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,700 are held by Karp Cap Mgmt. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0.55% or 18,004 shares. Btc Mgmt holds 1% or 16,460 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 20,105 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Grp has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&R Mngmt reported 1.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding, a France-based fund reported 40,956 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Co holds 0.07% or 573 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP has 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 61,000 shares. Boltwood Cap Management reported 874 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 551 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated has invested 0.41% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,801 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology owns 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested in 1,600 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Falcon Point Ltd Liability invested in 2.06% or 49,689 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.66% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Mesirow Finance Investment Mgmt owns 102,089 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 11,013 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 12,616 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 1,507 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 67,729 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK) by 87,806 shares to 386,639 shares, valued at $45.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 10,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 16.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $17.51M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.