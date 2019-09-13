Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Mobileiron (MOBL) Shorts Up By 45.92%

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 33.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,012 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Pure Financial Advisors Inc holds 3,985 shares with $829,000 value, down from 5,997 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $255.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) had an increase of 45.92% in short interest. MOBL’s SI was 1.17M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.92% from 803,000 shares previously. With 938,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s short sellers to cover MOBL’s short positions. The SI to Mobileiron Inc’s float is 1.59%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.05 million shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $833.37 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -3.02% below currents $233.8 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.19 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.