Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Alleghany Has Decreased Its Position

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.55 million, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.15. About 637,198 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,097 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 22,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.95. About 5.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 1,252 shares. Atika Capital Management Lc invested in 2.45% or 6,600 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc holds 1,083 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 372 shares. 6,650 are held by Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated. Intersect Ltd Liability invested in 0.94% or 1,284 shares. Boltwood Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 362 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 122,802 shares. Curbstone Management invested in 1.3% or 2,612 shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department invested in 2,762 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 4,350 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,415 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.60 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,275 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated holds 9,072 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 227,640 shares. Horseman Limited owns 8,000 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 725,707 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Inc New York has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Los Angeles And Equity Research accumulated 4.07M shares or 4.32% of the stock. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 5.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 6,450 shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Uss Management Ltd owns 870,573 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 298,965 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Inv Communication Lc owns 7,690 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 28,317 shares to 546,202 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 8,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.