Pure Financial Advisors Increased Its Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $418,834; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $302,867 Its Stake

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $184.7. About 1.83M shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, down from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.1. About 1.34 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.50 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 6,590 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 289,476 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,176 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 448 shares. Intll Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ariel Invests Lc accumulated 1.42M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 114,901 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 251 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Us Bancshares De invested in 0.02% or 66,206 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability holds 19,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 12,398 shares to 41,194 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,241 shares to 471,459 shares, valued at $41.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,564 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

