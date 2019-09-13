Pure Financial Advisors Increased General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $418,834; Cypress Capital Group Boosted Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $797,280 as Share Value Rose

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 1.05M shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,979 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,220 shares. Comgest Global Sas invested in 83,183 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 131,027 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 16,202 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,702 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 7.17 million shares. Lifeplan Incorporated holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 39,552 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 24,021 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moors And Cabot invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cap Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,963 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 865 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com owns 851 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,838 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,461 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor owns 1.5% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 65,238 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,668 are owned by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com. Miller Mngmt LP invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legacy Capital Ptnrs invested 1.44% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Signaturefd Lc reported 3,443 shares stake. Lipe Dalton holds 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1,625 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 336 shares. 4,770 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Sterling Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,601 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Company reported 248,051 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 107 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.05% or 2,176 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.