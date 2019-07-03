Pure Financial Advisors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Forte Capital Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $339,317; Stock Value Rose

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.34 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 33,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.