Pure Financial Advisors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $767,334 as Valuation Declined; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $361.13. About 242,344 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 13,094 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Us Financial Bank De has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kings Point Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 654 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc stated it has 388,077 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 1,038 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital Incorporated has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advisory Ser has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,197 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 25,352 shares. Leavell Investment has 89,527 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 402,403 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 434,548 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 45,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 75,677 are owned by Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 966,113 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 618,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% or 34,329 shares in its portfolio. Keystone Fin Planning Incorporated holds 2.67% or 14,208 shares. Atria Invs Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,769 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Grimes Inc invested in 29,208 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Family Office has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 740 shares. 10,316 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd. Valley National Advisers reported 2,577 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 435,086 shares. First Fin Bancorp has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Incorporated Ne owns 37,335 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin And Tn holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,342 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 551 shares.