Pure Financial Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.27 Million

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 126,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 1.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, down from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $35.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.17. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Llc invested in 2.59% or 19,765 shares. 3,216 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated. 928 were reported by Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B & Com has 1,951 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Svcs Of America owns 4,779 shares. F&V Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hendley And Communication Inc accumulated 1,742 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 687 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Interocean Ltd Liability Company holds 9,008 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Llc owns 119 shares. Marathon Cap Management accumulated 476 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 28,317 shares to 546,202 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greatmark Investment Inc holds 3.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 157,848 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 685,623 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 197,438 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 5,495 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Financial Corporation In has 870 shares. Cornerstone Invest holds 0.12% or 35,944 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.89M shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 27,497 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 6.39M shares. Blume Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 31,590 shares. Diligent Invsts Llc reported 1.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh stated it has 4,512 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.11% stake.

