Pure Financial Advisors Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $767,334; Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose While Gam Holding Ag Has Boosted Holding

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $331.25. About 897,957 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 141.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 3,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 347,246 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 68,045 shares to 116,794 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,580 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McDonaldâ€™s Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares to 816,158 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.