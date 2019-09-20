Pure Financial Advisors Has Increased Position in General Dynamics (GD); Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) as Share Price Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 131,406 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.04. About 1.07 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $118.93 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,600 shares to 982,383 shares, valued at $52.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 21,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,241 shares to 471,459 shares, valued at $41.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 50,741 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 3,467 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 1,443 shares. Cidel Asset Management owns 1,062 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 48,119 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Co owns 1,275 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 23,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,855 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 51,644 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). One Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legacy Cap Prtn owns 1.44% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 17,806 shares. 6,859 are held by Arrow Fincl. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 2,687 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

