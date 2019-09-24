Pure Financial Advisors Has Increased Its General Dynamics (GD) Position; Umb Bank N A Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Trimmed by $14.49 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $186.79. About 1.26M shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 78,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,720 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $198.81. About 30,675 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Diversified Tru invested in 0.13% or 14,756 shares. Edgemoor Investment Inc accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zacks Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 249,273 shares. Private Cap Advsr reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 1.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 68,880 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 1,672 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.72M shares. 66,982 were reported by Haverford Tru. D E Shaw And reported 1.32 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 40,965 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sarasin And Prtn Llp holds 3.11% or 965,021 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 29,723 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Brick Kyle Assocs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,543 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,839 shares to 561,902 shares, valued at $165.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stanley has invested 0.24% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 31,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Adirondack invested in 0.17% or 1,336 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 2,548 shares. First National Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Caprock Incorporated reported 2,054 shares. 4 were accumulated by Permanens Limited Partnership. Diversified Tru reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 5,989 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 9,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Com reported 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,012 shares to 3,985 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).