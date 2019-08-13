Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $73.30 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 595,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 309,428 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.34 million, down from 905,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 856,547 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 308,516 shares to 308,591 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 108,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.29 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inc reported 100 shares stake. 12,247 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. Fayez Sarofim & Company accumulated 3,204 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Limited Liability Com reported 3,000 shares stake. Btim Corporation has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 9,317 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,779 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc owns 1,300 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,700 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Barnett Inc accumulated 749 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 204,626 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fin Lc holds 0.01% or 1,793 shares in its portfolio. 73,380 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 49,138 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 22,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,857 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Diversified reported 1,614 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis accumulated 7,600 shares. 17,578 were reported by First Dallas Secs Inc. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment holds 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,797 shares. New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 260,183 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,913 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,832 shares. First Bankshares stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,872 were reported by First Interstate Fincl Bank. American Rech Communications has 850 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs stated it has 2.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares to 227,234 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).