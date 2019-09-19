Pure Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $538,204; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Ventas (VTR) Holding by $337,484; Stock Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 4,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 60,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 65,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,097 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 22,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Management invested in 0.98% or 21,328 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.06% or 1,307 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 3.66% stake. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.54 million shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Lionstone Mngmt Ltd Llc has 8.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,320 shares. 928,865 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Asset Mngmt Advsr Ltd owns 7.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,041 shares. Cap Glob Invsts has 5.29M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Private Harbour & Counsel Ltd Company invested in 2,614 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,859 shares. Newfocus Fincl Group Lc accumulated 76,577 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 356,949 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Fundx Ltd Com accumulated 2,723 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,141 shares to 107,281 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 38,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,662 shares to 69,499 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 51,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 28,742 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Duncker Streett And Com stated it has 11,863 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Guardian Tru Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 38,541 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Quantbot Technologies LP owns 48,855 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks reported 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Comerica Bankshares reported 103,666 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 159,245 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.91% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wagner Bowman holds 0.06% or 3,762 shares. 87,562 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Company.