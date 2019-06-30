Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334; Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Position by $1.90 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.67 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 1,534 shares stake. J Goldman And Company Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,064 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt accumulated 148 shares. Jennison Lc has 2.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7.38M shares. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 15,449 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 821 were reported by Nottingham Advsr Incorporated. Cypress Funds Limited Company accumulated 11.44% or 189,000 shares. Cohen Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,080 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 9,478 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.05% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 5,063 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2.05 million were accumulated by Cap Glob.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares to 234,948 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 99,104 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Wallace Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% or 42,830 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1.09M shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 30,901 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 424,208 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 229,635 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 16,773 shares stake. Macquarie Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 36,782 are owned by Susquehanna Llp. Shell Asset Company accumulated 13,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 62,575 are held by Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Suntrust Banks accumulated 16,087 shares.

