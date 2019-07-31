Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334 as Valuation Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Stake by $2.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 25,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 33,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 24,232 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $348.19. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,220 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 3,106 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 2,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 23,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 2,935 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.17% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Vanguard has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,213 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,534 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 40,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 33,800 shares. 3,507 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 476 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs owns 148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 12,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, up 9.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $11.16 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.92% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.12 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.