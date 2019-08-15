Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $767,334; Convergence Investment Partners Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $1.76 Million; Share Price Declined

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 30,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 121,509 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 7.68M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 305 are held by Macroview Ltd Liability. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,633 shares. California-based Mig Capital has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 38,336 shares. Accredited Investors holds 1,575 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 93,354 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru reported 0.98% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 3,376 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Moody Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nadler Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% or 928 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.21% or 73,595 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 66,395 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 543 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,215 shares to 17,199 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 6,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,769 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

