Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 34.75M 0.11 93.86 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 321,759,259.26% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.