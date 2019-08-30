Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

This is a contrast between Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pure Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. Its rival Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has 1.9% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.