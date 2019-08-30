Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

This is a contrast between Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.93 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pure Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. Its rival Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has 1.9% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.