Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We are comparing Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.