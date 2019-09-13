Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We are comparing Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
