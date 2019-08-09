Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pure Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 51.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.