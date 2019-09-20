Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pure Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 9.71%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
