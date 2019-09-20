Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pure Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 9.71%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.