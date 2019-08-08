Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 36.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.