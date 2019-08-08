Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pure Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.