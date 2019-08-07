Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Finance Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.