Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 94.12 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Roughly 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.32% 1.49% 4.91% 0% 2.09%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

On 5 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.