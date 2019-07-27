Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|94.12
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|1.04%
|2.39%
|3.17%
|5.71%
|0%
|2.19%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.32%
|1.49%
|4.91%
|0%
|2.09%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
