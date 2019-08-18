Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Andina Acquisition Corp. III is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Andina Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 50%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 7 factors.
