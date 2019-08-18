Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Andina Acquisition Corp. III is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Andina Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 7 factors.