Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pure Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
