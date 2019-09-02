Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pure Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.