Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) Contrasting side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.