Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) Contrasting side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
