Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Contrasting side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pure Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 5 of the 5 factors.