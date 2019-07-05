Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pure Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 11 94.12 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The peers have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 1.04% 2.39% 3.17% 5.71% 0% 2.19% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.