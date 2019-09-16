Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. has 20% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pure Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 11 93.86 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Pure Acquisition Corp.