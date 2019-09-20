Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pure Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.