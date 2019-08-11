Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) Comparison side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 39.52%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.