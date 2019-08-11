Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) Comparison side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 39.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.