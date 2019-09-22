Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Contrasting side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
