Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Contrasting side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.