Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparing side by side

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pure Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Pure Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Pure Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.